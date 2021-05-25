Scale the Summit’s Chris Letchford unveils guitar with jaw-dropping programmable LED fingerboard in video for new single Jackhammer Ballet

Scale the Summit have heralded the arrival of new album, Subjects, not just with a new single, but also a groundbreaking new guitar for STS mastermind Chris Letchford.

The video for fresh cut Jackhammer Ballet showcases Letchford playing his signature Kiesel CL7 – but this particular build comes equipped with a stunning programmable LED fingerboard (patent-pending), which contains 168 LEDs and can be synced to music.

The fretboard is, of course, used to dazzling effect in the clip, illuminating the frets being played, erupting in bursts of color, and scrolling Guitar Hero-style.

“I have had this idea for over eight years now and I finally found someone to create it for me,” says Letchford. “Big shout to Will Lunden for designing and creating this board, and Dave at Equilibrium Guitars for installing it in my favorite guitar!

“It’s fully programmable as you can see in the video, with unlimited effects. The future is now, guys!”

The track itself, meanwhile, is also a showcase for Letchford’s fluid, progressive playing style, which traverses gnarly syncopated riffs and intricate tapped sections, interwoven around vocals from The Reign of Kindo’s Joseph Secchiaroli.

Secchiaroli is one of eight singers set to feature on the usually-instrumental outfit’s forthcoming full-length, and appears alongside the likes of Haken’s Ross Jennings, Spiritbox’s Courtney Laplante and Eric Emery of Skyharbor, while Andy James and Eternity Forever’s Brandon Ewing are on hand to lend guest guitar solos.

Subjects is available to preorder now. There’s no word on when you’ll be able to get your hands on one of those fretboards, but suffice to say, we want one.