The Cure’s Simon Gallup has been gigging with 2 gnarly new-look bass guitars – and now Schecter has released them as his latest signature models

Schecter has partnered with The Cure’s Simon Gallup for two gnarly new-look signature bass guitars.

One of the new offerings – the Ultra Spitfire – will be fairly familiar to fans of the bass player’s four-string arsenal, but the other – the semi-hollow Corsair – is a totally new design altogether.

Having said that, those who paid particularly close attention to the band’s live outings over the summer (as noted by MusicRadar) will no doubt have spotted both of these boldly-styled basses out on the road.

Now, though, the two basses are official, with both the offset Ultra Spitfire and classy Gibson EB-2-flavored Corsair arriving with identical graphic aesthetics.

Said aesthetics see Gallup’s previous four-strings receive a deep red revamp, complete with a black lion print on the bulk of the body. The most eye-catching cosmetic appointment we’ve seen on a bass guitar all year? Quite possibly.

But as well as looking the part, both the familiar Ultra Spitfire and Corsair arrive with spec sheets that look as though they’ll do the extravagant visuals justice.

The Ultra Spitfire is effectively the same as before, save the deep red overhaul. That means a mahogany body with a neck-thru maple/walnut multi-ply neck returns to the starting lineup, as does a dot-inlaid, 16”-radius rosewood fingerboard.

As for electronics and hardware, two EMG TBHZ pickups are wired to two volume controls and a master tone pot, which line up alongside a Stopbar- and TOM-style bridge/tailpiece combo.

Two ever-so-slightly different versions of the red Ultra Spitfire are available: a $1,249 model with Grover tuners, and a $999 offering with an additional rose on the upper bout and Schecter tuners.

The sole lion artwork is retained for the semi-hollow Corsair, which features a more orthodox set-neck design comprising a three-piece maple neck and maple body. It’s also upgraded to an ebony fretboard with block pearloid inlays, and pairs the EMG TBHZ pickups with a two-band EMG Active EQ.

Other notable features found on the $1,499 bass include Schecter lightweight tuners, a Graph Tech Black Tusq nut and a thin C neck profile.

