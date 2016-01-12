Scorpions Head Up 10th Annual Rocklahoma Festival

Scorpions, Disturbed and Five Finger Death Punch are slated to headline the Rocklahoma Festival when it takes place May 27 through 29. The music fest will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year when it returns to Catch the Fever Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma.

The bill for this year’s event also includes Rob Zombie, Chevelle, 3 Doors Down, Collective Soul, Sixx: AM, Sebastian Bach, Bullet for My Valentine, Hellyeah, Steel Panther and Sevendust, among other acts. The complete lineup can be seen below and at the festival’s website.

Specially priced weekend presale general admission and reserved tickets are available now. Visit the Rocklahoma website ticket page for the password to purchase presale tickets. Ticket prices will increase once they go on sale to the public on January 18 at 12 noon CT. A limited number of discounted tickets will also be available to active military personnel through Gov X.

Speaking of anniversaries, the Scorpions are on a world tour in commemoration of their 50th anniversary. For complete tour information, visit the-scorpions.com. Below, you can watch the video for their song "Going Out with a Bang," from their latest album, Return to Forever.