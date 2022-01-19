Anthrax's Scott Ian teams up with his 10-year-old son to jam Sepultura's Roots Bloody Roots

As a member of Anthrax since the band's formation in 1981, Scott Ian has established himself as one of the most renowned rhythm guitarists in thrash. Perhaps, then, it's no surprise that his 10-year-old son, Revel Young Ian, has already developed a taste for heavy metal.

Already a talented multi-instrumentalist, the young rocker has honed some formidable skills on both drums and guitar, and even played the latter on stage with Foo Fighters in 2019 when he was just eight years old.

No doubt to Scott Ian's joy, his son's musical ability presents an excellent opportunity for the pair to partake in some hard-rocking jam sessions.

In a new video posted to Ian's Instagram page, the father-son duo take on Sepultura's classic Roots Bloody Roots (from 1996's Roots), with the Anthrax man rocking a Jackson Dinky seven-string guitar while his son keeps time on drums.

“Roots Bloody Roots!” the post's captions reads. “Garage jam with my man! Next time I'll turn the guitar up and yes, it's a seven-string.”

Scott Ian has long been vocal about his pride in Revel Young Ian's musical ability. When the youngling took to the stage with the Foo Fighters in 2019, Ian wrote on social media: “There goes my hero. Proudest dad moment ever? How about when your son gets to join his favorite band on stage to play Everlong in front of 40,000 people and nails it!”

And back in 2014, the guitarist noted how his then-two-year-old son was into rock music, adding that he could already tell the difference between AC/DC singers Bon Scott and Brian Johnson.

“He knows a lot of the stuff that he hears or sees in the house,” Scott told Horns Up Rocks (via Louder). “But what's really cool is that he actually recognizes and knows the difference between Bon Scott and Brian Johnson, which is pretty cool, I think, for an almost three-year-old.

“Any time AC/DC is on, he'll go, ‘That's Bon singing.’ And then when it's not Bon, he'll say, ‘That's not Bon singing.’ He knows. That's pretty cool, I think.”

Earlier this month, Scott Ian joined forces with KHDK Electronics for a new two-in-one amp-and-boost signature pedal, the JSL.