Seattle-Area Post Office Renamed in Honor of Jimi Hendrix

In a move honoring the late Jimi Hendrix, Washington state officials have passed a bill re-christening the Renton Highlands Post Office the James Marshall “Jimi” Hendrix Post Office.

The bill, which was signed into law two weeks ago after being passed unanimously, was supported by both of Washington's U.S. senators, Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell.

According to the Seattle Times, the post office is located less than a mile from the Jimi Hendrix Memorial in the Greenwood Memorial Park cemetery, where the legendary guitarist is buried.

“I am honored to join in paying tribute to rock and roll icon and Seattle native Jimi Hendrix with the renaming of the Renton Highlands Post Office as the James Marshall ‘Jimi’ Hendrix Post Office Building,” Rep. Adam Smith—who sponsored the bill—said in a statement. “This designation will further celebrate Hendrix’s deep connection to the Puget Sound region and help ensure that his creative legacy will be remembered by our community and inspire future generations.”

Hendrix was born and raised in Seattle, and attended the city's Garfield High School as a teen. Last year, Seattle opened Jimi Hendrix Park in the city's Central district, near Hendrix's childhood home.