Sebastian Bach: "Kicking & Screaming" Digital Single Due August 23

Sebastian Bach will release his new album, Kicking & Screaming, on September 27 via Frontiers Records. The first digital single from the album will be the title track, "Kicking & Screaming," which will be released on August 23.

Kicking & Screaming was produced by Bob Marlette and mastered at Precision Mastering in Los Angeles with Tom Baker. The album features guitarist Nick Sterling and drummer Bobby Jarzombek (Halford, Riot, Iced Earth.)

The album will be available in three separate configurations: jewel box CD, deluxe digipak with bonus track and bonus DVD and double LP gatefold vinyl.

Click here to view the full-size album art, which was designed by Richard Villa, and track listing for Kicking & Screaming.