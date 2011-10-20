Second Annual Boss Loop Station National Finals at Musicians Institute

Boss will host the second Boss Loop Station National Championship at Musicians Institute in Hollywood, California, 6 p.m. Saturday, October 22.

The contest will be streamed live on GuitarTV.com, and The Iron Maidens will perform. The event is open to the public.

Six musicians from around the country will perform their original compositions with the support of a wide range of instruments and Boss RC-Series Loop Station pedals. The RC-2, RC-3, RC-20XL, RC-30, RC-50 and RC-300 Loop Station pedals record, layer, loop and store audio from their instruments on-the-fly, allowing musicians a whole new level of improvisation and creativity.

The grand prize winner will receive $3,000 in Boss and Roland gear and a chance to compete at the Loop Station World Championship in Frankfurt, Germany, during the 2012 Musikmesse trade show.

CELEBRITY GUEST JUDGES:

1.STEVE LUKATHER Producer, Singer, Songwriter, Toto Guitarist

2.ROBERT “BUBBY” LEWIS Bassist for Snoop Dogg

3.MICHAEL LLOYD Record Producer

4.JUDE GOLD GIT Director, L.A. Editor Guitar Player Magazine

5.PAUL YOUNGBLOOD Vice President, BOSS U.S.

FINALISTS:

1.Richie Kihlken (Santa Monica, CA)

2.Angela Sheik (Wilmington, DE)

3.Chance Gallagher (Boulder, CO)

4.Nate Stein (Oakland, CA)

5.Nicholas Stott (Greensboro, NC)

6.Daniel Ryan (Clearwater, FL)

Finalist video highlights can be viewed here. Highlights from last year’s event can be viewed here.

The event takes place at Musicians Institute, 6752 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, adjacent to the Hollywood/Highland Metro Red Line Station.

You also can watch the National Championship live online at GuitarTV.com.