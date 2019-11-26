Send your tone through space and time with Minim, the new reverse reverb/delay from Old Blood Noise Endeavors

Old Blood Noise Endeavors has unveiled the Minim reverse reverb and delay pedal, describing it as an "Immediate Ambient Machine" that allows guitarists to build immersive soundscapes from their tone.

Partnering a heady reverse effect with modulated delay and reverb, the Minim is a formidable effects pedal that takes up where Old Blood Noise's Datachoir collaboration, the Rêver, left off.

As with the Rêver, there is a lot going on inside the Minim's enclosure, with seven controls, two footswitches and a toggle to aquaint yourself with. Old Blood Noise tells us that it's best to think of the Minim in two blocks. The first takes your guitar's signal and reverses it, while the second houses a modulated reverb and modulated delay.

Each block has its own footswitch to engage/bypass the effect, with the reverse side featuring a toggle switch that allows you to place the reversed signal in front of the reverb/delay or after it. The blend control allows you to control the mix of original and reversed signal, while a toggle switch on the side of the enclosure selects between normal and double-speed reverse for "unique stutter octave tones."

(Image credit: Old Blood Noise Endeavors)

On the reverb and delay side, there are controls for Reverb, Modulation, Decay, Delay, Time and Feedback. Modulation adds some harmonic tremolo to the reverb, while the Time and Feedback controls perform similarly, bringing a chorus shimmer at lower settings and a tape vibrato vibe at longer delay times.

It's simple, tweakable, and guaranteed to lose you an afternoon or two as you experiment with the different settings. The Minim is capable of some truly psychedelic and blissed-out ambience.

Other features include an expression pedal input that allows you to control in real time the amount of reverse you want in your mix, an internal trimpot to control output level, while the reverse side's footswitch is capable of latching or momentary operation, making it a nice option for kicking in some extra weird interstellar textures should the moment take you. The pedal is powered by 9V power supply and draws around 159mA of current.

The Minim is available now, priced $229. See Old Blood Noise Endeavors for more details.