Senior Citizens Charged with Harassment After Blasting Iron Maiden to Torment Neighbors

Over the weekend, a couple in Stockholm, Sweden, were making what is being called a “whistling sound” in their apartment.

According to The Local, this was enough to send the couple's neighbors — an 81-year-old man and his 71-year-old wife — into a rage. How did they retaliate? By blasting Iron Maiden from their balcony (which faces their neighbors' apartment) as late — or as early — as 4 a.m.

Police officers, who were soon called to the scene, discovered “a music system on the balcony, pointed at the neighbor and playing Iron Maiden’s 'Afraid to Shoot Strangers' at top volume,' plus “another music system in the cellar directed toward the neighbor’s bedroom wall.”

“We wanted to give a taste of their own medicine,” the husband said.

“The harassment has just carried on, I am completely broken down," said their neighbor. "How can I keep living here?”

And speaking of harassment, that's exactly what the elderly couple are charged with. If there are any updates on this situation, we will have them!

"Afraid to Shoot Strangers" is from Iron Maiden's 1992 album, Fear of the Dark. Check it out below.