Serek’s The Grand bass packs onboard fuzz tone into a short-scale design

Chicago-based builder Serek Basses has introduced The Grand, a short-scale design boasting the company’s new “Skuzz Serkit” onboard passive fuzz circuit, allowing the bass guitar to “grumble and sputter and spit” at the flick of a switch.

Construction features on the Grand include a poplar body, bolt-on roasted maple neck and Chechen fingerboard with 21 medium/wide nickel frets.

There’s also a TV Jones Thunder’Blade pickup, Hipshot Ultralite tuners, a Hipshot vintage style bridge and a nitrocellulose finish.

The Grand is built in batches semiannually and sold first-come-first-serve for $1,850. To grab yours now, head to Serek Basses.