Serj Tankian Sets July Release Date for New Solo Album, "Harakiri"

System of a Down vocalist Serj Tankian has announced a release date of July 10 for his new solo album, Harakiri.

His third solo effort, Harakiri was produced by Tankian at his home studio in Los Angeles.

In a recent statement, Tankian revealed the names of the songs on the new album (song names in bold):

"The Cornucopia of love/hate affairs with Gaia have made us scream 'Figure It Out! CEOs are the disease." Where abusive capitalism's only fate is human/environmental devastation. The Ching , diminutive drama of a gangsta Butterfly revealed that humanity's tears actually outweigh yearly rainfall on the planet.

"We have witnessed Harakiri on a grand scale tearing out the Occupied Tears of victims preyed on by victims turned aggressors creating a Deafening Silence through which we hear a voice plead, 'Forget Me Knot, my child.'"Reality TV has become the searing indictment of a society best described as the Uneducated Democracy. The daughters of the evolution Weave On with blood dripping down their guilty hands onto the flag as the word republic is replaced by empire."