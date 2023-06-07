The biggest pickup drop of the year? Seymour Duncan unveils new Alex Skolnick, Warren DeMartini signature sets and the EVH-inspired Little '78

Seymour Duncan made a big splash at the 2023 NAMM show in April with the unveiling of its impressive HyperSwitch – an app-controlled selector switch that lets you create custom pickup wiring configurations via Bluetooth.

You'd forgive the California firm for resting on its laurels for a while after that, but today, it's kicked off its summer in style with the unveiling of not one, not two, not three, but four new electric guitar pickup sets.

The new batch is comprised of two signature p'ups – a bridge humbucker for hair metal electric guitar hero Warren DeMartini and a set for thrash (and jazz) guitar titan Alex Skolnick – one new humbucker, and an Eddie Van Halen-inspired single-coil set.

We'll take you through each below.

Warren DeMartini RTM

(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

First up is a signature bridge humbucker for Warren DeMartini, who's most famous for his electrifying guitar work with Ratt.

As you might expect, the 'bucker is of the high-output variety, with an Alnico 2 magnet, and is designed produce "aggressive and balanced tones."

Also available with Gold or Nickel covers – and in Zebra, White, or Reverse-Zebra finishes – the Seymour Duncan Warren DeMartini RTM humbucker retails for $139.

Alex Skolnick Signature Humbuckers

(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

Designed in tandem with Skolnick, this set aims to capture both ends of the eclectic guitarist's tone.

The bridge 'bucker is wound hot, and aims to highlight more midrange frequencies. The vintage-voiced neck 'bucker, in turn, looks to counterbalance the punch of its counterpart at the bridge.

Available to purchase individually as a bridge, neck or trembucker – or as a full set – the Skolnick signature humbucker can be bought with Gold or Nickel covers, or in Black, Zebra, White, or Reverse-Zebra finishes, when bought individually. When purchased as a set, the options are Black or Zebra finishes, with a Nickel cover.

Individually, the Skolnick signature humbuckers ring up at $139, with a full set going for $278.

Little '78

(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

Though not an Eddie Van Halen signature product, per se, the Little '78 single-coil pickup was certainly inspired by the guitar legend.

In 1978, Seymour Duncan says, EVH gave the firm a P.A.F. pickup to experiment with, along with instructions to rewind it for some extra “juice” and enhanced artificial harmonics.

With a magnet and output combination that's said to lend itself well to "biting leads and overtone-laden tapped runs" (we're wondering whose guitar style they could possibly be talking about...), the Little '78 single-coil pickup can be purchased individually as a neck/middle or bridge pickup for $129, or as a full set for $387.

Both individual Little '78s, and the full set, can be bought with Black, Cream, Parchment, or White covers.

Exciter

(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

Last on the list is the glam-minded Exciter humbucker, which boasts a high-output ceramic magnet designed to help the pickup deliver "powerful dimensions, bold harmonics, and firepower," with a more transparent tone with the volume rolled back.

Available as a bridge or trembucker, the Exciter also comes in Gold or Nickel covers – and in Black, Zebra, White, or Reverse-Zebra finishes – and sells for $139.

For more info on all four new pickups, visit Seymour Duncan.