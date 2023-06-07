The biggest pickup drop of the year? Seymour Duncan unveils new Alex Skolnick, Warren DeMartini signature sets and the EVH-inspired Little '78

By Jackson Maxwell
published

Also new from the pickup firm is the Exciter humbucker, which takes its sonic cues from the glory days of glam rock

Seymour Duncan's new Alex Skolnick signature humbuckers
(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

Seymour Duncan made a big splash at the 2023 NAMM show in April with the unveiling of its impressive HyperSwitch – an app-controlled selector switch that lets you create custom pickup wiring configurations via Bluetooth

You'd forgive the California firm for resting on its laurels for a while after that, but today, it's kicked off its summer in style with the unveiling of not one, not two, not three, but four new electric guitar pickup sets. 

The new batch is comprised of two signature p'ups – a bridge humbucker for hair metal electric guitar hero Warren DeMartini and a set for thrash (and jazz) guitar titan Alex Skolnick – one new humbucker, and an Eddie Van Halen-inspired single-coil set.

We'll take you through each below.

Warren DeMartini RTM

Seymour Duncan's new Warren DeMartini RTM humbucker

(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

First up is a signature bridge humbucker for Warren DeMartini, who's most famous for his electrifying guitar work with Ratt.

As you might expect, the 'bucker is of the high-output variety, with an Alnico 2 magnet, and is designed produce "aggressive and balanced tones."

Also available with Gold or Nickel covers – and in Zebra, White, or Reverse-Zebra finishes – the Seymour Duncan Warren DeMartini RTM humbucker retails for $139.

Alex Skolnick Signature Humbuckers

Seymour Duncan's new Alex Skolnick signature humbuckers

(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

Designed in tandem with Skolnick, this set aims to capture both ends of the eclectic guitarist's tone.

The bridge 'bucker is wound hot, and aims to highlight more midrange frequencies. The vintage-voiced neck 'bucker, in turn, looks to counterbalance the punch of its counterpart at the bridge.

Available to purchase individually as a bridge, neck or trembucker – or as a full set – the Skolnick signature humbucker can be bought with Gold or Nickel covers, or in Black, Zebra, White, or Reverse-Zebra finishes, when bought individually. When purchased as a set, the options are Black or Zebra finishes, with a Nickel cover. 

Individually, the Skolnick signature humbuckers ring up at $139, with a full set going for $278.

Little '78

Seymour Duncan's Little '78 single-coil pickup

(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

Though not an Eddie Van Halen signature product, per se, the Little '78 single-coil pickup was certainly inspired by the guitar legend.

In 1978, Seymour Duncan says, EVH gave the firm a P.A.F. pickup to experiment with, along with instructions to rewind it for some extra “juice” and enhanced artificial harmonics.

With a magnet and output combination that's said to lend itself well to "biting leads and overtone-laden tapped runs" (we're wondering whose guitar style they could possibly be talking about...), the Little '78 single-coil pickup can be purchased individually as a neck/middle or bridge pickup for $129, or as a full set for $387.

Both individual Little '78s, and the full set, can be bought with Black, Cream, Parchment, or White covers.

Exciter

Seymour Duncan's new Exciter humbucker

(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

Last on the list is the glam-minded Exciter humbucker, which boasts a high-output ceramic magnet designed to help the pickup deliver "powerful dimensions, bold harmonics, and firepower," with a more transparent tone with the volume rolled back.

Available as a bridge or trembucker, the Exciter also comes in Gold or Nickel covers – and in Black, Zebra, White, or Reverse-Zebra finishes – and sells for $139.

For more info on all four new pickups, visit Seymour Duncan.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.