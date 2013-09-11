Seymour Duncan and Knaggs Guitars Announce Chesapeake Severn Tier 1 Guitar Giveaway

Seymour Duncan has teamed up with Knaggs Guitars to give away a Knaggs Chesapeake Series Severn Tier 1 Trem in Aged Scotch.

ENTER THE CONTEST HERE.

This instrument is one of Knaggs' finest guitars, featuring a double-cutaway beveled alder body with sapele top and a maple cap. The figured rock maple set neck comes with a cocobolo fingerboard at an 8.5-inch radius, 25.5-inch scale, and fingerboard inlays consisting of abalone diamonds and an abalone Chesapeake work boat inlay at the 12th fret.

The instrument also has a Wenge pickguard with Abalone and Green Snail purfling and features Knaggs' proprietary solid steel bridge plate/hinge tremolo driving increased string vibration into the center of the body.

This guitar has been upgraded with the Antiquity Texas Hot pickups, which produce a nice vintage "smokey” tone and are well suited to rock and blues.

"We have been working with the folks at Seymour Duncan since the beginning of our company in late 2009," said Peter Wolf, Knaggs' VP of global sales and marketing. "We couldn't be happier with their pickups and their service, and we are excited to give back to our growing communities."

This giveaway is open worldwide and one lucky winner will be randomly selected after September 30.

For more about Knaggs Guitars, visit knaggsguitars.com.