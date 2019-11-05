Knaggs’ new Kenai-J is a highly customizable single-cut

Knaggs has launched the Kenai-J, a new single-cut solid body electric guitar model with customizable options.

The Kenai-J boasts a flat mahogany body with a semi-gloss finish, mahogany set-in neck and 22-fret rosewood fingerboard with dot inlays. There’s also a TonePros wraparound tailpiece, vintage-style three-on-a-side Kluson tuners, bone nut and 24.75-inch scale length.

When it comes to pickups, the Kenai-J offers a slew of choices, including two P90 soapbars, two humbuckers, or a single dog-ear P90 or humbucker at the bridge. Controls are a single volume and tone knob and, on two-pickup versions, a three-way toggle.

There’s also four pickguards options – black, parchment, tortoise and white – and numerous finishes, including Tobacco BlackBurst, Crème, Olive Drab, Ferrari Red, TV Yellow, Black, Sonic Blue and Pink.

The Kenai-J is offered for $3,650, with an upcharge of $525 for relic gloss finish models.

For more information, head to Knaggs Guitars.