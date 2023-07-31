This is session man Tyler Tomlinson’s new Knaggs Guitars signature model, the Keya J TT

Knaggs Guitars has lifted the lid on a new signature guitar for session player Tyler Tomlinson, dubbed the Keya J TT.

The new model is based on the firm’s double cutaway electric guitar, the Keya J and, like that instrument, features a mahogany body and mahogany neck, with a 24.75″ Gibson-like scale length and 22 frets.

Unlike the base model, Tomlinson’s tweaks include an ebony fretboard with block inlays (as opposed to the dot inlay rosewood of the standard) and two Seymour Duncan Vintage P-90 soapbar pickups.

(Image credit: Knaggs Guitars)

Elsewhere, you’ll find the firm’s own 2-in-1 Influence line bridge, nickel hardware and vintage Kluson tuners.

A final aesthetic flourish comes in the form of a custom truss rod cover, depicting Tomlinson’s two-toned mohawked head profile. It’s the sort of personal touch that the guitarist says attracted him to the brand’s instruments in the first place.

“To me Knaggs guitars provide the perfect blend of vintage and modern, with a distinct personality,” says Tomlinson. “I sound more like myself on a Knaggs than anything else I’ve ever played!”

(Image credit: Knaggs Guitars)

Tomlinson is best known for his work with country star Morgan Wallen (but does a fine line in sharing pedalboard and onstage pyrotechnics shots over on his Instagram). Indeed, he recently took to IG to announce the collaboration, writing:

“Super excited and humbled to announce my signature model with @knaggsguitars… words I never imagined I’d ever say. Blown. AWAY.”

A post shared by Tyler Tomlinson (@tylercoleguitar) A photo posted by on

Knaggs seem equally pleased with the announcement, with co-founder and VP of Global Sales and Marketing, Peter Wolf commenting: “We have been working with Tyler for a decade now. He has a growing collection of our instruments and we are honored and excited to release a signature model with him”.

For more information, head to Knaggs.