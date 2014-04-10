Knaggs Guitars Introduces Tremolo Option and "Double Purfling" Finish

Maryland-based Knaggs Guitars has added a tremolo option to its Choptank models.

In response to players who prefer the tonal flexibility of a tremolo system, the Choptank Trem features the company’s proprietary solid steel bridge plate and hinge tremolo, which drives increased string vibration into the center of the body, enhancing harmonics, response and sustain only the player can feel.

This tremolo is now exclusively available for all of Knagg's Choptank and Severn models.

In other Knaggs news, the company has introduced its first "double purling" finish.

Joe Knaggs has come up with a method to split guitar tops on solid body electrics into sections by inserting channels and dividing tops, allowing them to be stained in different finishes and color schemes.

Customers can now choose their favorite color combinations within one instrument. Check out the two photos in the gallery below.

For more information, visit knaggsguitars.com.