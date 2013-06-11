Knaggs Guitars Introduces Chesapeake Series Severn Trembuck Model

Knaggs Guitars, the boutique Maryland-based maker of high-end, investment-grade stringed musical instruments, has added a new Chesapeake Series model to its lineup.

The Severn Trembuck, which is based on the company's successful Severn model, comes with two humbuckers controlled by a three-way blade switch with push-pull option, allowing for coil tapping and providing high-gain humbucking and classic single coil sounds with a 25.5-inch scale.

Knaggs’ proprietary Chesapeake Tremolo has been redesigned to allow for increased string vibration and sustain and back loading of electronics. Standard features are set rock maple necks with rosewood or maple fret boards and alder/sapele laminated bodies with or without Maple tops. Like all Knaggs models, the Severn Trembuck is available in three tiers and a variety of color options.

Knaggs Guitars have been carving a niche for themselves in the world of high-end guitar making in just a few short years. Artists currently using Knaggs instruments include Grammy-Award winner Steve Stevens (Billy Idol, Michael Jackson, Kings of Chaos) Nils Lofgren (E-Street Band), Stuart Fraser (Noiseworks/John Farnham), Doug Rappoport (Edgar Winter Band) and two time Latin Grammy nominee Pablo Olivares.

For more information, visit knaggsguitars.com.