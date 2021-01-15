Seymour Duncan announces Joe Bonamassa “Bonnie” Strat Pickup Set and Loaded Pickguard

Seymour Duncan has partnered with blues wizard Joe Bonamassa for a Signature Joe Bonamassa "Bonnie" Pickup Set and Loaded Pickguard.

Born from one of JoBo's favorite electric guitars – his '55 Hardtail “Bonnie” Stratocaster – the new pickup set features era-accurate cloth, pushback lead wires, black Forbon flatwork, vintage-aged plastic covers, alnico IV rod magnets and a uniform 5.96K rating.

Bonamassa's famous “Bonnie” Strat is so-called because it sports singer Bonnie Bramlett's hand-carved signature on the back of its body.

The Loaded Pickguard faithfully recreates the design on JoBo's “Bonnie” Strat, too, with a custom-made “Phone Book” .1uF/150V capacitor, 5-way selector switch, modern switch tip and mini skirt control knobs and a trio of 250K high-quality CTS potentiometers.

Handmade in Seymour Duncan's Custom Shop in Santa Barbara, California, the Signature Joe Bonamassa "Bonnie" pickups will be available in a limited run of only 550 sets, while only 100 loaded pickguards will be available.

For more information, head over to Seymour Duncan.