“Enhanced string-to-string balance with increased clarity and sustain”: Seymour Duncan’s Rail Series reimagines its most popular pickups for high-gain setups

By
published

The Rail Series promises enhanced versions of some of the brand's top pickups, with a sleek design and more “clarity, tightness and sustain” for 6- and 7-string guitars

Seymour Duncan Rails Series Hot Rodded Rails on guitar
(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

Seymour Duncan has given its most popular electric guitar pickups a makeover with the new Rail Series, which tailors the designs for high-gain guitar rigs.

The collection includes JB Rails, Jazz Rails, the Hot-Rodded Rails Set, Nazgûl Rails, Sentient Rails, and the Nazgûl Sentient Rails Set.

Image 1 of 3
Pile of Seymour Duncan Rail Series pickups
(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

Janelle Borg
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.