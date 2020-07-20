Seymour Duncan unleashes "brutal" Wes Hauch Jupiter 6-String humbucker

Seymour Duncan first teamed up with former The Faceless guitarist Wes Hauch in 2019 for the Custom Shop Jupiter 7-String Rails bridge position pickup.

Now the company has unveiled a six-string version of the “brutal” humbucker, available for both neck and bridge positions.

The passive rails humbucker set features dual stainless-steel rail poles, a ceramic magnet and a finely tuned high output wind.

The result, according to Seymour Duncan, is a pickup pair that “delivers aggressive mid-range attack, evenly balanced string response and focused clarity.”

The Jupiter 6-String Humbucker is available for $129 for individual bridge or neck pickups or $249 for the set.

For more information, head to Seymour Duncan.