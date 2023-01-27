Shakira's Swarovski crystal-encrusted, Super Bowl LIV halftime show Gibson Firebird to be exhibited at Grammy Museum

On February 2, 2020, Super Bowl LIV was held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The game's much-watched halftime show was headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who – during her set – played a dazzling Gibson Firebird electric guitar encrusted with 70,000 Swarovski jet hematite crystals.

This March, that dazzling guitar – along with a number of other six-strings used by the Colombian pop superstar over the course of her storied career – will be put on display (opens in new tab) at the Grammy Museum as part of a larger exhibit titled Shakira, Shakira: The GRAMMY Museum Experience.

The exhibit will run from March 4, 2023 through winter 2024 in the Grammy Museum’s permanent Latin Music Gallery.

“It’s an honor to have the journey of my career displayed at the Grammy Museum,” Shakira said of the exhibit in a statement (opens in new tab). “These pieces are a testament to so many indelible moments that I cherish, and I’m so happy to be able to relive these memories with those who have and continue to support me as an artist.”

Though the Swarovski-encrusted Firebird is the most famous of Shakira's flashy custom guitars, it's by no means the only one she's used onstage.

During her 2018 El Dorado tour, the singer used a gold Yamaha Revstar featuring Lollar Imperial High Wind humbuckers, gold hardware from Tonepros and Grover, gold Yamaha SBG knobs, gold pickup rings, and a gold Mirror pickguard.

That particular guitar will also be part of the museum's Shakira, Shakira exhibit.

Shakira performs at the United Center on August 3, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Live Nation)

A Fender Mustang encrusted with pink Swarovski crystals that Shakira used onstage in 2006 and 2007 will also be viewable at the exhibit, in addition to a Taylor acoustic guitar that the singer used (opens in new tab) for songwriting.

“Shakira is the rare superstar who has discovered a way to keep evolving as an artist while growing her expansive audience along with her,” said Jasen Emmons, Chief Curator & Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at the Grammy Museum, in a statement (opens in new tab). “She’s a serious student of music, and the Grammy Museum is excited to offer a dynamic exhibit that reflects her intelligence and artistry.”

For more on the exhibit, visit the Grammy Museum's website (opens in new tab).