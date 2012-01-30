Shinedown Announce 2012 Tour Dates, Post Samples of New Album

Shinedown have just announced a run of headlining tour dates as part of this years Avalanche Tour. The trek -- which is sponsored by Zippo -- will see the band supported by Adelita's Way, Art of Dying and New Medicine on various dates.
The tour kicks off at in Anaheim on the night of the North American release of Shinedown's new album, Amaryllis, which hits shelves on March 27. You can check out clips from all of the songs on the album here.
More info on the tour, as well as ticket purchasing info, can be found here.
Shinedown 2012 Tour Dates
Mar. 27 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove
Mar. 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
Mar. 30 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Theatre
Mar. 31 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
Apr. 02 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
Apr. 05 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Apr. 06 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Apr. 07 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheatre
Apr. 09 - Springfield, MO - Shrine Mosque
Apr. 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
Apr. 12 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
Apr. 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
Apr. 14 - Grand Rapids, MI - Orbit Room
Apr. 16 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theater
Apr. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Apr. 18 - Providence, RI - Lupo's
Apr. 20 - New York, NY - Best Buy Theater
Apr. 21 - Atlantic City, NJ - House of Blues
Apr. 22 - Scranton, PA - Cultural Center
Apr. 24 - Richmond, VA - The National
Apr. 25 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head