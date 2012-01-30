Shinedown Announce 2012 Tour Dates, Post Samples of New Album

Shinedown have just announced a run of headlining tour dates as part of this years Avalanche Tour. The trek -- which is sponsored by Zippo -- will see the band supported by Adelita's Way, Art of Dying and New Medicine on various dates.

The tour kicks off at in Anaheim on the night of the North American release of Shinedown's new album, Amaryllis, which hits shelves on March 27. You can check out clips from all of the songs on the album here.

More info on the tour, as well as ticket purchasing info, can be found here.

Shinedown 2012 Tour Dates

Mar. 27 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove

Mar. 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

Mar. 30 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Theatre

Mar. 31 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Apr. 02 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Apr. 05 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Apr. 06 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Apr. 07 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheatre

Apr. 09 - Springfield, MO - Shrine Mosque

Apr. 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

Apr. 12 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Apr. 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

Apr. 14 - Grand Rapids, MI - Orbit Room

Apr. 16 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theater

Apr. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Apr. 18 - Providence, RI - Lupo's

Apr. 20 - New York, NY - Best Buy Theater

Apr. 21 - Atlantic City, NJ - House of Blues

Apr. 22 - Scranton, PA - Cultural Center

Apr. 24 - Richmond, VA - The National

Apr. 25 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head