Shinedown Share New “Monsters” Video

Shinedown have unveiled the video for their new single, "Monsters," from their 2018 album, Attention Attention. You can check it out above.

Last year, Shinedown guitarist Zach Myers spoke to Guitar World about the album and whether or not it’s a concept record: “We didn't really set out to make a concept record, and it wasn’t until we got to the middle of making the album that we began to realize what it was,” Myers said. “It wasn’t something that was forced but came very naturally. But it's not a concept in the typical sense. It has its own vibe.”

As for how he would describe the concept, he continued, “It’s funny, our last record was called Threat to Survival, and this record is almost about self-survival. At times, it’s about one person and other times, it's about all four of us. We write about what we know, and that's ourselves and what we personally go through. The album starts out with ‘Devil,’ which is about being in the worst place you can possibly be. It’s when you’ve dug yourself a fifteen-foot hole and now you have to figure out how to get out. Then the album ends with ‘Brilliant,’ which is romantic serendipity. A coming to light within yourself and realizing that you can do many things on your own."

Shinedown kick off a North American headlining tour on June 21.

You can check out the full itinerary here.