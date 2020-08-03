Sick Riffs: Dylan Villain teaches you the gnarly riffwork of The Wild!'s King of This Town

Sick Riffs #94: Looking for proof that rock and roll's still alive? Look no further than Vancouver's The Wild!, whose latest album, Still Believe in Rock and Roll, is a show-stopping reminder that the genre is far from dead.

Guitar riffs can be found aplenty throughout the record, but perhaps none are more gnarly than that of King of This Town. Truly attitude-driven, this up-tempo banger puts the pedal to the metal and features some of the killer AC/DC-esque vocals The Wild! have come to be known for.

Guitarist Dylan Villain joins us in today's episode to take you through the track's gain-laden six-string lines, and he does so wielding a rather striking Gretsch White Penguin electric guitar.

The Wild! are one of the scores of artists who've suffered numerous cancellations in the wake of COVID-19, with both a European tour with Takida and a Canadian run with Airbourne scrapped.

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.