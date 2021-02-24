Sick Riffs: Alex Dezen teaches you the catchy punk-rock guitar lines of Broken Baby's Royal Pigs

Sick Riffs #140: LA duo Broken Baby have been infusing the raucousness of primordial punk rock with the catchy melodies of modern songwriting since they emerged with their self-titled debut EP in 2017.

The pair – comprising Alex Dezen and Amber Bollinger – doubled down on the EP with their debut, also-self-titled full-length in 2018, and have been churning out strong standalone singles since.

Of them, 2019's Royal Pigs perhaps stands out as a highlight, with its ultra-catchy vocals and characteristic crunchy guitar lines. And luckily for you, Dezen joins us in today's episode of Sick Riffs to teach you the track in full.

Electric guitars seen in the video include two Gibson SG Specials – equipped with P-90s and mini-humbuckers, respectively – and a 1971 Gibson Les Paul Deluxe. Amps include a Jaguar Twin combo through a 2x12 extension cab, and a Peavey Classic 30.

“We had a whole tour and EP release lined up, so the lockdown definitely changed all those plans,” Dezen says. “But it’s also allowed me to dig a little deeper into some production work, which has been keeping me busy (and paid).

“I actually really love producing records for other bands and artists, digging around in someone else’s song and bringing it to life. Just trying to stay safe and busy.”

Support Broken Baby

