Sick Riffs: allusinlove guitarist Drey Pavlovic teaches you a pirate-themed riff written exclusively for Guitar World

Sick Riffs #51: Since forming in 2012, Castleford, UK alt-rockers allusinlove have undergone several name changes, but their latest incarnation has seen them reach new heights: touring with the likes of Muse and Skunk Anansie, and appearing at Download, Reading & Leeds and The Great Escape festivals.

In today's episode, guitarist Drey Pavlovic teaches you an exclusive line written for Sick Riffs, which he's affectionately dubbed "Pirate Riff" as he imagines "a load of drunk pirates fighting over the last bottle of rum."

Playing a Superstrat electric guitar through IK Multimedia's AmpliTube 3 digital amp modeler - emulating a medium-gain Marshall JCM800 tone - Pavlovic delivers the riff with helpful on-screen note prompts.

"The biggest hit we've encountered because of the coronavirus was having our upcoming shows and tours pulled," the guitarist says.

"The live gigs are a vital source of income so with that currently on hold we are having to get creative and find other ways to keep fuel on the fire. It has on the other hand given us plenty of time to get inspired and create new material while shows are being rescheduled."

Support allusinlove

https://allusinlove.com/

https://allusinlove.com/collections/merch

https://www.facebook.com/allusinlove.x/

https://www.instagram.com/allusinlove.x/?hl=en

https://twitter.com/allusinlove?lang=en

https://open.spotify.com/album/4q7aSxhn8fl5qvabivScyH

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/allusinlove/1441003355

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.