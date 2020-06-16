Sick Riffs: Andrew Kyne teaches you the infectious, ‘chicka’-loaded licks of Grayscale’s In My Arms

Sick Riffs #60: Today marks a truly momentous occasion in Sick Riffs history. Not only is this the 60th entry in the series, but it’s also the very first time an artist has acknowledged that Sick Riffs is a pun. Success at last!

The guitarist we have to thank is Andrew Kyne, six-stringer for Philadelphia pop-punks Grayscale - although the track he teaches us today, In My Arms, is a hit of pure pop adrenaline.

Kyne plays his ’07 Fender American Strat and fires up his Kemper Profiler to give us with a runthrough of the full track - including onscreen tab!

An EarthQuaker Bit Commander is key to the gnarly synth sound for the main licks, while you’ll need to employ liberal use of a compressor to nail those funky clean ‘chickas’.

“We love our fans and have had two tours cancelled thus far, so we are doing our best to stay connected any way possible,” says Kyne.

“Thanks to Guitar World we are able to share with you our ‘Sick Riff’ and hopefully, stay a little more connected. We hope you are all staying safe out there. Keep shredding and we will see you soon.”

Support Grayscale

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.