Sick Riffs: Bonniesongs teaches you the vibrant open-tuned guitar lines of Ice Cream

Sick Riffs #105: Irish-born, Australia-located singer-songwriter Bonnie Stewart, known professionally as Bonniesongs, is an artist whose ability to weave lush guitar lines into her vocally rich music is undeniable.

Since the release of her debut album Energetic Mind in 2019, the looper-keen Stewart has been carving out a niche in the Australian alt/indie scene. Ice Cream, one of the most popular songs from the record, showcases her knack for constructing killer, modern-sounding indie arrangements. She joins us in today's episode of Sick Riffs to teach you the track's ethereal guitar lines.

This track is tuned to what Stewart says is her favorite tuning, open D (D-A-D-F#A-D).

She plays a Fender Telecaster Deluxe electric guitar through a valve amp and boost pedal - both handmade locally in Te Pahu, New Zealand.

“The coronavirus has affected my life, income and way of living tremendously," Stewart says. "Having all tours and shows cancelled/postponed until at least November has been devastating.

"The change of income and lack of government support lead us to leave our home of almost 8 years in Australia, and relocate to New Zealand for the foreseeable future. Being from Ireland and living on the other side of the world from my family in these uncertain times, I have never felt further from home.”

Support Bonniesongs

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.