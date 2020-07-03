Sick Riffs: Brandon Ashley teaches you the grunge-meets-hard-rock main riff of The Dark's Where's Your God

Sick Riffs #73: Brighton, UK-based grunge-rock outfit The Dark dropped their latest single Where's Your God back in May, ahead of their upcoming album Hostile Gospel. It sees the band deliver Marilyn Manson-esque vocals and drop-tuned guitar riffs aplenty.

Guitarist Brandon Ashley joins us today to take you through the track's instantly catchy main riff - so grab your guitar, tune to drop A# and get rockin'. He plays a Schecter Hellraiser C-1 FR electric guitar fitted with Ernie Ball Burly Slinky strings through a Mesa/Boogie Triple Rectifier amp.

"This pandemic caught everyone off guard, everyone’s lives have been tremendously affected with no clue of when we will be back to normality," Ashley says. "As a full-time musician / producer this pandemic has completely cut off our main source of income that comes from playing live gigs and touring.

"Also as a studio business owner, I had to cancel all my upcoming clients' sessions. It sucks as I just finished revamping my studio and bought lots of high-end gear in order to step up my game. It would be nice if the streaming platforms would finally step up and start paying artist a bigger percentage off of music streams.

"We are dealing with an unprecedented situation, yet most people will get benefits and help from their government, musicians are left in the dust it seems. We can continue to be creative and of course continue to release music - I have plans for live streaming - so we do what we can for our fans and our livelihood."

Support The Dark

https://www.thedarkofficial.com/

https://thedarkofficial.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/thedarkofficial

https://www.instagram.com/thedark.official/

https://twitter.com/thedarkmusik

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2x5SlkdvmEsLt8kidtmPlN

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.