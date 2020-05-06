Sick Riffs: Brett Newski teaches you the chord progression behind self-dubbed "loser wave" track, D.I.Y.

Sick Riffs #32: Brett Newski's D.I.Y. is the penultimate track on his 2016 album Land Air Sea Garage, and consists of a pretty simple chord progression in a style he likes to call "loser wave," as much as he "hates to admit it." And now the man himself joins us for this rather humorous lesson on the track.

With a capo on the 4th fret, the laidback progression is simply C - E - F - G. In this instance, Newski plays a Gibson acoustic guitar. If you happen to have a kazoo lying around, you'll be able to immerse yourself in the track further - although this isn't essential.

"Our entire album release tour was put on hold," Newski says regarding the impact of COVID-19. "Check out our Patreon (link included below) if you'd like to fuel arts 'n' culture in this drought."

Support Brett Newski

https://brettnewski.com/

https://brettnewski.com/merch

https://www.patreon.com/BrettNewski1

https://www.facebook.com/BrettNewski/

https://www.instagram.com/brettnewski/?hl=en

https://twitter.com/BrettNewski

https://open.spotify.com/artist/7jukMDCSMJSIcdlsKJ44IW

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/brett-newski/497467682

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.