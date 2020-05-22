Sick Riffs: David Rybka takes you on a trippy psych-rock journey with Deepshade's Monster

Sick Riffs #44: This is quite possibly the strangest time the world has seen in generations. Why not double up on the weird factor and give this psych/alt-rock riff a go?

Deepshade guitarist/vocalist David Rybka joins Guitar World to teach you how to play Monster, from British alt-rock trio Deepshade's sophomore album, Soul Divider.

The wacky six-stringer plays a Fender Telecaster electric guitar through a Marshall MG Series 100 amp and a ProCo Rat Distortion pedal.

"It's a bad time for all, all gigs cancelled," says Rybka. "COVID-19 has stopped us practicing - the rooms we rent are struggling to make ends meet as no bands can practice there. It's been a huge impact on our salary, so we've just got to sit this one out and await the return of live music..."

Support Deepshade

https://deepshadehq.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/deepshadeuk/

https://www.instagram.com/deepshademusic/

https://twitter.com/deepshademusic

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0W2BpSvwuR2UPoOTd5xr5C

https://music.apple.com/gb/artist/deepshade/id1031749587

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.