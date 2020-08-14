Sick Riffs: Dayglow teaches you Hot Rod's infectious lead lines

Sick Riffs #102: There's never been a more fruitful time for the DIY musician, as Texas singer-songwriter Sloan Struble, known professionally as Dayglow, consistently proves. The indie-rock visionary recorded his entire debut album, Fuzzybrain, from his bedroom, and it's since gained considerable momentum.

The record's third track, Hot Rod, epitomizes the modern-day renaissance man's optimistic and cheerful writing style, and he joins us in today's episode of Sick Riffs to teach you its wondrous clean guitar lines.

Beginners: this track is chock full of the pentatonic scale, so you should have a relatively easy time picking it up. Struble uses a Fender Vintera '70s Stratocaster electric guitar through a perfectly matched wispy reverb.

"Quarantine has caused me to change my pace of doing things - I was supposed to be on the road for a sold out tour in US for March/April, and be in Europe this May," Struble says. "I've been writing a lot and making the most of my time, but I am stoked to play shows again soon!"

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.