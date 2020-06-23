Sick Riffs: Erik Paulson teaches you the captivating clean opening riff of Remo Drive's Star Worship - with tab!

Sick Riffs #65: The Sick Riffs train continues to steam forward, and we're hoping you've learned a hell of a lot since we started! On occasion, we're able to deliver you a video which includes tab, and this - we are happy to announce - is one of those times.

Minnesota indie rockers Remo Drive recently released Star Worship, taken from the duo's upcoming album A Portrait Of An Ugly Man, and guitarist Erik Paulson joins Guitar World to demonstrate the track's opening line - and he's even written out the tab for you! With some neat arpeggiated runs, it's an awesome opportunity for you to practice chord shapes across the neck.

Paulson plays a PureSalem Woodsoul electric guitar through an EarthQuaker Devices Westwood overdrive and Dr. Z Jetta Combo amp.

"Our plans for the year have changed pretty dramatically as a result of the coronavirus," the guitarist says. "Typically, ourselves and others in bands can depend on steady touring as a source of income and as a way to share our music. Situations like the one we are in require us all to get creative with how we will continue to make music as a career.

"The internet has proven itself as essential in keeping all small businesses afloat, and we are no different. We are very grateful to be given opportunities like this to connect with others in new ways."

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.