Sick Riffs: Kieran Shudall teaches you the upbeat pull-off-driven riff of Circa Waves' Jacqueline

Sick Riffs #68: Welcome back to another edition of Sick Riffs! Today, we're bringing you another acoustic riff for you to bust out at your next (socially distanced) campfire gathering.

English indie rockers Circa Waves are known for their fuzz-driven lead lines and infectiously catchy choruses, and have amassed quite the following since forming in 2013. Guitarist/vocalist Kieran Shudall joins us in this episode to walk you through the main riff of Jacqueline, lead single of the band's 2020 album Sad Happy.

This one's in drop D, and can be played on either an acoustic or electric guitar, so pick up whichever you have sitting in the corner, drop that E string and play!

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Circa Waves had to reschedule seven of their UK album release shows - which were originally to be held in March - to September. They've also been forced to postpone their June US tour with The Naked and Famous to October/November of this year.

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.