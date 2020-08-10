Sick Riffs: Marshall Gallagher teaches you the shoegazey whammy dives of Teenage Wrist's Mary

Sick Riffs #98: In today's episode, we bring you Marshall Gallagher of LA shoegazer-rockers Teenage Wrist, who's here to teach you the drop-C attitude-driven main line of Mary, taken from their 2019 EP Counting Flies.

With some tricksy timing and nifty whammy bar dives on the unison G, this one's an excellent opportunity for you to practice your phrasing and the nuances of playing beyond the notes.

Gallagher plays a Fender Player Series Jaguar electric guitar through a Way Huge Swollen Pickle Fuzz pedal and a UA 610 MKII Preamp/Compressor.

"The coronavirus has definitely put a halt to our progress as a band this year," the guitarist says. "Some of us have been laid off from our day jobs, we had to cancel all of our touring plans for the spring and summer, and we are still waiting to get back in the studio to finish our second LP.

"Luckily we still have the resources to stay engaged with each other and our fans, our producer is pulling some serious strings and we’re moving the entire recording operation to his back house so we can still be on track to release something this year.

"Our entire team has been nothing but supportive. Touring remains a mystery but we’re putting in work no matter how things unfold."

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.