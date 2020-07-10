Sick Riffs: Mass Worship deliver a full playthrough and lesson of the unfathomably heavy Spiritual Destitution

Sick Riffs #78: Looking to learn some hardcore-meets-heavy metal riffs? Look no further than Scandinavian rockers Mass Worship. Coming out of the gate strong in 2019 with their self-titled debut album, the five-piece have given us a taste of their musical brand, and it's safe to say we're keen to hear more.

The record's second track, Spiritual Destitution, unleashes riff after riff, with drummer Fred Forsberg stating: "We're not really a technical band. It's more of an aggressive approach."

In today's episode, Forsberg and guitarist Gustav Eriksson deliver a full playthrough of the track with a three-riff breakdown.

Forsberg plays an ESP Phoenix electric guitar, while Eriksson plays a Solar E1.6C.

"COVID-19 is hitting the industry real hard at the moment as we all know," the band say. "We had a month-long European tour supporting Terrorizer cancelled and a lot of upcoming shows and festivals seem really uncertain - and that’s the reality for pretty much all bands out there right now.

"Bands, labels, venues, promoters - the list goes on and it’s a unique situation that pretty much put the whole world on hold. Our band has been lucky enough to go through this with some minor setbacks but there are plenty of people out there who are not so fortunate.

"If you’ve got some money to spare please try to support the bands and labels you love (a record and/or a t-shirt goes a long way) and try to buy tickets for some shows coming up this fall to help venues and promoters to stay afloat.

"But most importantly: stay safe and make sure to take extra good care of the ones around you."

Support Mass Worship

http://massworship.com/

https://www.facebook.com/massworship

https://www.instagram.com/massworship/

https://www.tnor.se/mass-worship/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3rN0JqDUb80CzxvsEuYxQO

https://music.apple.com/gb/album/mass-worship/1476591544

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.