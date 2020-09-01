Sick Riffs: mxmtoon teaches you the stripped-back ukulele lines of cliché

Sick Riffs #112: Singer-songwriter, social media personality and ukulele wizard Maia - known professionally as mxmtoon - joins us in today's episode to teach you how to play cliché, from her 2018 EP plum blossom.

With a delicate, stripped-back arrangement consisting of just the uke and mxmtoon's vocals, this is a great one to play along with and, if you learn the lyrics, totally recreate yourself - perfect for those moments around the campfire (keeping safely apart, of course). So put down the six-string, pick up your mini-strummer and prepare to be transported into the realm of indie paradise.

Maia plays a LUNA High Tide Concert Koa ukulele with abalone wave-shaped inlays.

"In many ways I’ve kind of gone back to my roots of where I started," Maia says of the pandemic. "I’m back home with my family in Oakland, writing in the same guest bedroom I used when I started, and adapting my business to fit what’s happening in the world!

"I stream on Twitch three times a week and play video games for my audience or with them, I do small live performances all over the internet each week, and try to really make sure I’m a friend to my entire audience as we all navigate the hectic nature of our world right now."

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.