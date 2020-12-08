Sick Riffs: Nick Wold teaches you the super-catchy arpeggiated riff of Dreamers' True Crime

Sick Riffs #130: Dreamers – a New York City trio comprising guitarist and vocalist Nick Wold, bass and keys player Marc Nelson and drummer Jacob Lee Wick – have been delivering an infectious barrage of indie rock since their formation in 2014.

For their latest release, True Crime, the trailblazing three-piece have teamed up with LA alt/indie artist DeathbyRomy, serving up the super-melodic hooks and sophisticated arrangements for which they've come to be known.

Wold joins us in today's episode of Sick Riffs to take you through the track's ultra-catchy arpeggiated main riff, and he does so wielding a Fender '77 Mustang electric guitar through a UAD [Universal Audio] digital emulation of a ProCo RAT distortion pedal.

Says Wold, “We were just set to go to England for our first UK tour when Covid hit, and we were on the tail-end of 5 straight years of constant touring, so you could imagine how it was a total shift in lifestyle for us.

“We were really road-dogs, taking every tour we could get our hands on and circling the entire continental US by van, tour bus and plane. Now that gathering people into groups is not the thing to do we've really started existing online, writing music, and creating content.

“But most importantly it has been a rare opportunity to slow down. The universe has told us that this is a moment where we should re-evaluate, get perspective on our lives and on what matters most to us. We will always take with us the lesson that anything can end, and anything can change in a moment.

“It's actually been a very good time to be creative, practice, read and learn new things. We're taking it as a special moment and making the best of it, because when this ends we'll be right back on the road.”

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.