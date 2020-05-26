Sick Riffs: Pat Reilly teaches you the revolving arpeggio-heavy lead line of Dead Eyes

Sick Riffs #46: We're approaching 50 Sick Riffs since the start of the coronavirus lockdown, but fear not - we have plenty more lined up. Stay tuned to see both big-name artists and underground bands alike deliver lessons on some awesome riffs you may have never heard before.

In today's episode, we have Pat Reilly, aka 'Pat the Panther' - a technically gifted guitarist with chops for days. He takes you through his 2018 single Dead Eyes, which has a particularly revolving feel. "It kind of never ends - you can play it as an exercise or you can use it as a way to work on your descending slides and ascending arpeggios," the six-stringer says.

Reilly plays an Ibanez RG652 electric guitar fitted with Ernie Ball strings, which is running through a Axe-Fx III amp modeler.

"Due to this pandemic, there is much uncertainty for my foreseeable future; shows have been canceled and booking for a tour I had been planning for July has been forced to a halt," the guitarist says. "This, however, will not stop me from staying productive, creative and rehearsed. After all, the best of our creations come from crises and struggle."

Support Pat Reilly

https://patthepanther.net/

https://patthepanther.net/merch-services

https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickReillyGuitar

https://www.instagram.com/patthepanther/

https://www.facebook.com/PRGuitarist/

https://twitter.com/patreillyguitar

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.