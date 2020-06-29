Sick Riffs: Raff Sangiorgio of Devil's Mist teaches you a truly astounding 20-second guitar solo

Sick Riffs #69: If you're into the world of Italian technical death metal, you will certainly know Gory Blister, the Milan-based trio who have been churning out fiery riffs and elaborate arrangements since 1991. And now, from guitarist Raff Sangiorgio comes a new project, entitled Devil's Mist.

Sangiorgio joins Guitar World today to walk you through a technically face-melting guitar passage that's chock full of low-string riffing, dazzling sweeps, hybrid picking, multi-string tapping and, well, just about every technique available to the modern shredder.

He plays the drop C-tuned riff using an ESP E-II Horizon electric guitar running through a Marshall DSL1C practice amp, and an MXR Custom Shop Il Diavolo overdrive.

“Coronavirus affected us and the whole world of entertainment," he says. "We cannot do gigs anymore until this epidemic is [over]. We cannot practice with the band and we cannot rehearse anymore so we have to stay at home for our safety. I take this chance to practice."

We urge you to heed Sangiorgio's advice and use this time at home to work on your playing!

