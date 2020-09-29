Sick Riffs: Rob Grote and Pat Cassidy teach you the acoustic and electric guitar lines of The Districts' Cheap Regrets

Sick Riffs #121: Since their 2012 debut Telephone, Pennsylvania indie-rockers The Districts have enjoyed an enviable trajectory, reeling in legions of listeners who resonate with their diverse guitar-driven sound.

March 2020 saw the release of the group's latest full-length - You Know I'm Not Going Anywhere - and while the COVID-19 pandemic hindered the possibility of any promotional touring, the record has struck a chord with their fanbase nonetheless.

Today's episode of Sick Riffs sees guitarists Rob Grote and Pat Cassidy teach you a luscious open-string-fueled chord progression for acoustic guitar and an ethereal, effects-laden electric guitar riff from one of the album's standout cuts, Cheap Regrets.

Grote plays a '90s Alvarez Regent acoustic, while Cassidy uses a Fender Mustang electric through a stacked pedalboard consisting of a GFS Twin Clean [overdrive pedal], EarthQuaker Organizer [polyphonic organ emulator], EHX Memory Boy [delay, chorus and vibrato], Boss DD-7 [delay], Memory Man [reverb, delay, chorus, vibrato] and a Big Ear Frank [overdrive].

"“The pandemic was a huge blow to touring and unfortunately coincided with the serendipitous Friday the 13th release of our record, You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere," Grote says.

"Nonetheless, it’s been a chance to create, slow down to reflect, and learn a lot through the inspiring voices of the Black Lives Matter movement. We deeply hope everyone stays healthy and safe through these times, and doesn’t forget to vote."

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.