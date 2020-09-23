Sick Riffs: Scott Kay teaches you the djent-y grooves of Voyager's Colours - with tab!

Sick Riffs #120: Truthfully, it's hard to pin down Voyager's sound without going off on a descriptive tangent. The Aussie prog-metal outfit are adept at blending a vast array of influences into their music, and they do so to wondrous effect on their most recent full-length effort, Colours in the Sun.

Its opening track, Colours, encapsulates the group's out-there writing style well, employing harsh synths, odd time signatures and dizzying guitar lines to spectacular effect.

Guitarist Scott Kay joins us in today's episode of Sick Riffs to teach you how to play one of the track's riffs - and he's even included tab! This one's heavy on the bends, and therefore an excellent opportunity for you to practice your precision.

He plays a Mayones 7-string electric guitar fitted with Ernie Ball strings through a Line 6 Helix multi-effects unit.

"It's been difficult for us to not provide the entertainment from live shows that we're so used to providing," Kay says. "Hopefully with the online content we've been making, we can somewhat fill that space that live music can't currently fill.

"As a teacher, distant learning through the net has been good, but it's made very clear how much stronger connections are when they are in person. For all the cynicism about how the rise of the internet has made us less focused on the real world, I think this situation we find ourselves in ultimately shows that we still have the drive to be together, and to support each other."

Support Voyager

https://www.voyagerau.com/

https://www.facebook.com/voyageraustralia/

https://voyager.bandcamp.com/

https://www.instagram.com/voyagerau/?hl=en

https://www.twitch.tv/voyagerau

https://www.youtube.com/user/voyageraustralia

