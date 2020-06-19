Sick Riffs: Tobi Morelli teaches you the crazy low-end dexterity of Archspire's Join Us Beyond

Sick Riffs #63: We've supplied you with your fair share of death-metal guitar lessons over the course of our Sick Riffs series. But prepare yourself, as the sonic onslaught continues today, with tech death-metallers Archspire.

Guitarist Tobi Morelli joins us to walk you through the riff of Join Us Beyond, taken from 2014 album The Lucid Collective. You'll need a seven-string to tackle this monster as it appears on the record, as it makes thorough use of the low B string. Although, as Morelli says, "If you have a six-string, you can either tune down to B standard, or you can just play this riff in the tuning you normally play in and just have fun with it!"

The guitarist plays a Kiesel Vader M7 seven-string electric guitar, opting for a digital amp modeler in the form of Neural DSP's Fortin Nameless Suite. Morelli also uses Dunlop Tortex Jazz III 1.0mm signature picks and Ernie Ball Paradigm strings.

"As COVID-19 is affecting everybody around the world, it is also affecting musicians," Morelli says. "Archspire like many other bands and artists have had major tour and festival cancellations.

"We are a full time touring band and that is essentially how we make a living. If you would like to support us during this unfortunate time here are some ways you can."

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.