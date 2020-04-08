Sick Riffs: Tom Hunter teaches you the pentatonic licks behind The Jacks' Threw It All Away

Sick Riffs #11: Featuring a British Invasion-influenced rock 'n' roll sound, The Jacks' Threw It All Away is a must-learn for classic rock-loving guitarists, with pentatonic lines that are quick to pick up and satisfying to play.

Lead guitarist Tom Hunter is here to teach you the track in its entirety, including the ripping guitar solo. In the video, he uses a 2008 Gibson Custom Shop 1959 Reissue into a 1965 Supro Thunderbolt, with a pedalboard consisting of a Roger Mayer Concorde + Treble Booster, EarthQuaker Disaster Transport SR delay, and Electro-Harmonix Pitch Fork pitch-shifter.

"Coronavirus has definitely impacted our band over the last few weeks," Hunter explains.

"We unfortunately had to cancel our two month Remember You tour in an effort to help limit the exposure to the virus and keep ourselves, our fans, and the communities that we travel to safe.

"Since we are not currently on tour, we are looking into new ways to engage with our audience across the country and connect with them without playing shows. So far, we have done this by posting new content, chatting with our fans on Discord, going live on Instagram (interviews, answering questions, etc.), and streaming live broadcast shows to anyone who would like to tune in.

"This is our way of working around the virus and the impact it has had on what we do as a growing rock 'n' roll band in the 21st century. Special thanks to Guitar World for recognizing the increased need for new music content and providing us with a platform to reach more people!"

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.