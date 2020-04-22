Sick Riffs: Tom Keifer teaches you Hype's down-tuned, single-string swagger

Sick Riffs #21: In today's episode, Tom Keifer is here to teach how to play the simple but effective riff to his track Hype. The riff is played entirely on the low E string, so pick up your guitar and give it a go - you'll get it in no time!

The former Cinderella frontman uses a 2014 Black Gibson Les Paul Custom electric guitar, running through a Yamaha THR10 amp.

"We have tour dates starting in the summer so we’re obviously, as are many artists, keeping an eye on those shows due to the COVID-19 crisis," says Keifer.

"The first and foremost concern for me is the health and wellbeing of people here at home and around the world who have been affected. Seeing the effect of this pandemic, not only from a standpoint of a health crisis and lost lives, but also its effect on livelihoods and businesses has been absolutely heartbreaking to say the least.

"Savannah, myself and our son, Jaidan, are doing our best to follow the health guidelines. We’ve for the most part kept isolated and have tried to be respectful of others by not hoarding at the grocery store. If everyone does their part, I have faith that we can put this all behind us. Much love and prayers for anyone whose health or livelihood has been effected. Keep the faith."

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.