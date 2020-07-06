Sick Riffs: Adam Bell and Ross McLennan teach you the fiendishly brutal verse riff of Viscera's Obsidian - with tab!

Sick Riffs #74: UK upstarts Viscera - formed of ex-members of Heart of a Coward, Sylosis and Abhorrent Decimation - have quickly become a prominent name in the extreme-metal scene, touring with genre giants Decapitated, Beyond Creation, Ingested and Lorna Shore earlier this year, until the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly cut the run short.

The tour was in support of the band's monstrous debut record Obsidian, which features ultra-low drop-tunings and sonic dissonance aplenty - enough to gain any extreme metal fan's stamp of approval.

Guitarists Adam Bell and Ross McLennan join us today to play through the verse riff of the album's title cut, and have even provided the tabs below! You'll need to tune your seven-string down to GDGCFAD (low to high).

(Image credit: Viscera)

McLennan plays a Carillion Enigma 7-string electric guitar through a Line 6 Helix amp modeler, while Bell plays Ernie Ball Music Man JP12 through a Fractal Audio Axe-Fx.

"It's a difficult time for artists across the world at the moment with all that's going on," McLennan says. "We can talk from experience - having our tour canceled, we've got first-hand experience with seeing what it's like out there."

"If you are out there and you're a fan of the scene and you've had tickets canceled or refunded, then do please consider buying a piece of merch from one of those bands that you were going to see. All of this helps these bands keep going, and then hopefully we can come back and do what we love doing."

