Six Backing Bands Nominated to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

In the past, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has nominated and admitted various frontmen -- Buddy Holly, Smokey Robinson and Gene Vincent, for instance -- without so much as a thought about their backing bands.

Acknowledging their oversight, the Hall is admitting six famous backing groups: the Blue Caps (Gene Vincent), The Comets (Bill Haley), the Crickets (Buddy Holly), the Famous Flames (James Brown), the Midnighters (Hank Ballard) and the Miracles (Smokey Robinson).

The six groups will be inducted into the Hall on April 14 at Cleveland's Public Hall.

“These Inductees are pioneers in the development of the music we call rock and roll,” said Joel Peresman, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's president and CEO. “As part of our mission to recognize the most impactful, innovative and influential artists in rock, the committee brought forth these six groups that belong in the Hall of Fame.”

Guns N’ Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Small Faces/The Faces, Freddie King, Laura Nyro, Beastie Boys, Donovan, Don Kirshner, Cosimo Matassa, Tom Dowd and Glyn Johns are also being inducted.