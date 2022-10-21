EarthQuaker Devices teams up with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for limited-edition pedals

Collaborations between pedal makers are increasingly common – a benefit of the thriving boutique scene. EarthQuaker Devices, though, has gone one step further finding a novel new partner in the shape of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The Rock Hall has teamed-up with the Akron, Ohio pedal builder to offer limited edition re-finishes of the Plumes Small Signal Shredder and the Hizumitas Fuzz Sustainer, both of which feature some bat-laced artwork from Anthony Zart.

(Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices)

The artist, like the Rock Hall, is based in Cleveland, so feeds a little of the museum’s hometown flavor into the collaboration.

“Seeing a project like this one come to fruition – especially when collaborating with Northeast Ohio pedal manufacturer EarthQuaker Devices – is a very gratifying experience,” says Zart. “Factor in an iconic museum? That’s icing on the cake.”

The collaboration launched with the limited edition Plumes, but has now added the Hizumitas – a signature model for Boris guitarist Wata. We’re told these are just the first units in an ongoing series.

(Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices)

“Effect pedals are a massive part of guitar driven rock and roll,” said Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris. “Throughout the years, Inductees ranging from Jimi Hendrix to The Edge have relied on effects pedals to craft their own unique sound. Thanks to EarthQuaker Devices, we invite you to shred with us at home or inside the Museum’s Jam Room using our limited-edition guitar pedal.”

The Rock Hall x EarthQuaker Devices limited-edition Hizumitas and Plumes are priced at $149 and $99 respectively. Both pedals are available directly from the Rock Hall website (opens in new tab), or at the Cleveland museum store.