Sixx:A.M. Premiere New Song, “Let’s Go” — Listen

Sixx:A.M., the supergroup featuring singer James Michael, guitarist DJ Ashba (Guns N’ Roses) and bassist Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue), have premiered a new song, “Let's Go.”

"That’s a great, heavy song," Ashba recently told Revolver. "It's just balls-out. It's got this cool riff where I play this harmonic part and it comes in with the vibe of a song like Marilyn Manson's 'The Beautiful People.' The guitars sound like an army. It's super high-energy and the solo is really neat. And right when the solo kicks in, the whole entire band breaks down and does this classical-influenced part."

The band’s third album, Modern Vintage, will be released October 7.