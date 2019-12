Skeletonwitch are currently streaming another new song off their new album, Forever Abomination. You can listen to "Reduced To The Failure Of Prayer" below.

The follow-up to 2009's Breathing the Fire, Forever Abomination is due out on October 10 via Prosthetic Records.

Skeletonwitch are about to hit the road alongside Chthonic in support of Arch Enemy on their headlining North American tour. You can find a full list of tour dates here.